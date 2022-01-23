Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for approximately 3.8% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

