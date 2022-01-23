Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00176460 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00031737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00031696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00370353 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00063560 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

