HedgeTrade Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $208.55 million and approximately $5,865.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

