Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits One Day Volume of $203,837.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $203,837.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,412,270 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

