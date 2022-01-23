Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 146,742 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 109.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,742 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 114.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 325,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 173,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 68,278 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

