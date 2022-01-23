Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,961 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

