Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,952 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,902.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

