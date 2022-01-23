Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

