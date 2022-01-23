Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

