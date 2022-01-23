Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,914 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Shares of BBL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

