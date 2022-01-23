Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

