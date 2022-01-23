Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,119 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,257,146 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

