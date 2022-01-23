Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 22.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 49.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,443,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 64.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock worth $1,925,448. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.30. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.