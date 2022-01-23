Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 261.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AES by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.