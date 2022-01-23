Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

