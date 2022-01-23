Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

