Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.34.

Shares of BABA opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46. The company has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.