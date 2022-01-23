Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 105.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $101.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

