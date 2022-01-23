Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of The New America High Income Fund worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HYB stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

