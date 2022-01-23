Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,828 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRA. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,975 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 456,835 shares during the period.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $62,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $746,849. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

