Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

