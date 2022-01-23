Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Amundi purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,391,000 after purchasing an additional 727,220 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,045.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 558,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,496,000 after purchasing an additional 510,005 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

