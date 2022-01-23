Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,576 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of REGENXBIO worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

