Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,122 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Wix.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.28.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.23.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

