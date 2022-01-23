Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

