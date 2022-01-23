Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85,205 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

VCV opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

