Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,965 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $305.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $74.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

