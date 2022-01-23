Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after acquiring an additional 481,072 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 599,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 311,372 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $14,640,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.6% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 140,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $93.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

