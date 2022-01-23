Hiblocks Price Hits $0.0031 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $28.76 million and $4.74 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00052181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.85 or 0.06982069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00059601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,785.24 or 0.99868034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

