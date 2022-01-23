Hiblocks Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $26.74 million and $1.91 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

