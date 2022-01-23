Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) is RVB Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RVB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties makes up 4.2% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.