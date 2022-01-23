Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Hilton Worldwide worth $58,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $142.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.