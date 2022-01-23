Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLT opened at $142.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

