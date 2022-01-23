Hive (HIVE) Trading 35.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $334.16 million and $14.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004001 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000277 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,554,811 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

