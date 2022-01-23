Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and $967.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

