HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,709,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245,566 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.82% of HollyFrontier worth $421,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.