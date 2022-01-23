HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $95,002.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.95 or 0.06887127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,335.43 or 0.99903331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003444 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

