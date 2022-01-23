Hoo Token Hits Market Cap of $82.65 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Hoo Token has a market cap of $82.65 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.