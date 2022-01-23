Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Hope Bancorp worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,055,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

