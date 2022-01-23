Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.0672 on Top Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $79,941.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.64 or 0.06933818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.41 or 0.99784598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

