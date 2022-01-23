Hot Cross Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.82 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Hot Cross has a market cap of $30.72 million and $4.82 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,456.49 or 0.06895420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,691.21 or 1.00186058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hot Cross using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.