Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Hits $1.78 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Howdoo has a market cap of $1.78 million and $3,172.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 462,764,353 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

