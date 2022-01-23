H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS HRUFF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

