HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.09 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) will announce $12.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.17 billion. HSBC posted sales of $11.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year sales of $50.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.58 billion to $51.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $33.87 on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

