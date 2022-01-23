Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up about 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.89% of Hubbell worth $382,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

