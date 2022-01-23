Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) will post $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full year sales of $1.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, Director Michael T. Constantino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,805,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.