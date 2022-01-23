Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $79.32 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.04 or 0.00025633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006149 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,741,729 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.