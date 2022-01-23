Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of H stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

