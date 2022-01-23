Hyperion (HYN) Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $83.70 million and $10.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

