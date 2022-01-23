Hyve (HYVE) Price Tops $0.16

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $288,407.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.17 or 0.06916700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00056291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,074.10 or 0.99827296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

